No suffering is alien to us

The undersigned, 234 social and human rights organizations of the Americas, wish to express our support for the cessation of the Russian Federation’s aggression in Ukraine and the strict compliance with international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation breached its commitments to the principles and obligations arising from the Charter of the United Nations by abandoning peaceful methods of conflict resolution and resorting to the use of force to violate the territorial integrity and self-determination of Ukraine. Most of the nations and peoples of the world have recognized the move as an act of unilateral aggression by Russia, which makes use of its armed force to attack the sovereignty, freedom,
territorial integrity, and political independence of Ukraine, and, above all, the integrity and life of the Ukrainian people. An unlawful and unjustified act of aggression with no grounds of a political, economic, military, or any other nature under international law.

Despite its international obligations, the existence of mechanisms for peaceful conflict resolution, and the willingness of nations to achieve these solutions through dialogue, Russia has ignored the calls and put Universal Peace at risk. The use of weapons, the threats to escalate the conflict if other nations intervene, and the sole mention of a state of alert in the nuclear weapons system have placed nations, the International System for the Protection of Human Rights, and the citizens of the world before their most important challenge in recent history.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, warned that a million people had to leave 1 Ukraine for Poland and other neighboring countries in just 7 days, calling it “the fastest exodus in recent history”. the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (HCHR), Michelle Bachelet, in her report to the 49th session of the Human Rights Council, described the situation as “one of the most serious peace and security crises in recent years”, with massive impacts on the human rights of millions of people in Ukraine and new and dangerous threats to all of humanity.

The Office of the HCHR has registered several armed attacks against the civilian population, resulting in 752 civilian casualties, including 227 dead, 15 of them children, and at least 525 wounded, including 28 children, estimates that could be much higher after confirmation, in addition to the damage and destruction of residential areas, schools, cultural places, hospitals, and vital service facilities for civilian life such as water, sanitation, and fuel. The aggression of the Russian government has unleashed a «humanitarian and human rights crisis in Ukraine» in just a few days.

Given the very serious nature and scale of the events in Ukraine, we, the individuals and civil society organizations who believe in the defense of human rights and the peaceful resolution of conflicts:

a. Express our deepest respects and solidarity to all the victims of this unjustified military action, in any of the dimensions of damage and suffering caused, which violates the most transcendental principles and rights of humanity.

b. Demand that absolute priority be given to the preservation of the life, integrity, and protection of all the victims of this aggression, both inside Ukraine and for those who had to flee to save their lives and survive. Millions of people are in danger of death, the hundreds of deaths that have already occurred are unacceptable.

c. Condemn both targeted and indiscriminate attacks against homes, civilian shelters, health care centers and humanitarian assistance activities, places of cultural, religious, and memory relevance, and basic services facilities, which constitute serious violations of international law in contexts of armed conflict.

d. Welcome the call of the OHCHR for the prioritization of the protection of the civilian population and the request to all parties in conflict to guarantee, respect, provide, protect, and allow the effective and independent action of international activists in the fields of human rights, humanitarian assistance, and refugee protection.

e. Demand the respect for and guarantee of the rights to freedom of thought and expression, peaceful assembly, and association of the people of Russia and Belarus, who have expressed their rejection from the early days of the aggression and requested their governments to withdraw from Ukraine and to find peaceful mechanisms for the resolution of the conflict. In Russia alone, the number of arbitrary arrests in the context of protests rises to more than 13,000.

f. Recognize, based on the Charter of the United Nations, the principle of self-determination, the peaceful resolution of conflicts, and the spirit of friendship and solidarity that must prevail among the nations and peoples of the world.

g. Urge the government of the Russian Federation to return to the principles and obligations that it has voluntarily committed to as a member of the United Nations, through an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of military troops from Ukraine, and an immediate end to the violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in Ukraine, in strict compliance with resolutions issued by the United Nations General Assembly and the Human Rights Council; as well as to search for and active participation in good faith in any peaceful way to solve the controversies and conflicts with Ukraine. We extend this call to the government of Belarus and request it to refrain from supporting this aggression against the people of Ukraine.

h. Reject the warmongering rhetoric and the threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin of possible military action against countries that offer help to Ukraine, and further deplore the warning of the possible use of nuclear weapons and psychological terror, contrary to the respect for human dignity, against the population of the entire planet, including the people of Russia.

i. Condemn all the past and present human rights violations against the civilian population committed by the military forces from all parties to the conflict. Military and security officials must guarantee the respect for, protection, and observance of the human rights of all people, as well as the protection of residential areas, hospitals, schools, shelters, and vital, cultural, and religious facilities under the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols.

j. Demand guarantees of non-discrimination based on race, ethnicity, nationality, politics, religion, ideology, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression for people seeking refuge in Ukraine and other countries, as well as the protection of all people with special emphasis on the elderly, pregnant women, children and adolescents and people with disabilities, chronic or lifethreatening illnesses, human rights defenders, journalists, and members of the media.

k. Support the meetings that representatives of both nations are holding as a fundamental way to find a concerted, peaceful resolution with guarantees of rights, and we also advocate that they be held under the principles of respect, equality, and good faith, prioritizing life, integrity, human rights, the well-being of their people and of all humanity.

The aggression against Ukraine represents a serious violation of the principles, agreements, and peaceful forms of coexistence that gave rise to the United Nations Charter and the International Human Rights System. Faced with threats of an escalation of the armed conflict, civil society and human rights organizations see with extreme concern the response of nations in the form of distrust in their neighbors, increased spending on weapons, and the resumption of an arms race in response to fear.

On the contrary, we believe that the alarms raised by today’s conflict should call for reflection and a real commitment to desist from weapons, missiles, bombs, and, above all, nuclear weapons, while guaranteeing that the threats of the use of nuclear force are never repeated and that they remain hidden in the chronicles of a shameful history for humanity.

Peaceful coexistence, even with its imperfections, is at risk and poses urgent challenges for governments and citizens of the world. The events of aggression in Ukraine force us to look back to the principles that gave birth to the Charter of the United Nations and to rethink its operation, assertiveness, and effectiveness for its evolution, adaptation, and progress in the face of the new challenges that are presented to humanity for the effective realization of equality, respect, peace, and dignity.

Making preventive mechanisms work in a timely manner to eradicate warlike actions, small- or largescale territorial conflicts, the advance of authoritarianism, and practices that violate human rights and fundamental freedoms is critical to avoid repeating the cycles of war, death, and humanitarian crises. Faced with the loss of trust in human beings, it is time for more humanity and more dignity, without discrimination, in equality and fraternity. Let no suffering be alien to us.

Signatories:

  1. A.C. Asamblea de Educación. Venezuela
  2. A.C. Casa del Nuevo Pueblo. Venezuela
  3. A.C. Radar de los Barrios. Venezuela
  4. AC Amigos de Sotillo Edo. Monagas. Venezuela
  5. AC Anzoátegui Sin VIH – SIDA. Venezuela
  6. AC Ciudadanía Luna Nueva. Venezuela
  7. AC. Concentroccidente del Grupo Social Cesap. Venezuela
  8. AC Conciencia Ciudadana. Venezuela
  9. A.C. Médicos Unidos de Venezuela
  10. Acceso a la Justicia. Venezuela
  11. Acción femenina. Venezuela
  12. Acción Solidaria. Venezuela
  13. ACCSI. Acción Ciudadana Contra el SIDA, Venezuela. Venezuela
  14. Agenda Social AC. Venezuela
  15. Alianza Venezolana por la Salud. Venezuela
  16. AMBAR Asociación Civil. Venezuela
  17. América Diversa Inc. Estados Unidos de América
  18. Amigos Trasplantados de Venezuela. Venezuela
  19. Apauna. Venezuela
  20. Apucla. Venezuela
  21. Apufat. Venezuela
  22. Aquí Cabemos Todos. Venezuela
  23. Asociación Cauce. Venezuela
  24. Asociación Civil Centro Campesino El Convite. Venezuela
  25. Asociación Civil Compromiso Ciudadano. Venezuela
  26. Asociación Civil de Ciudadanos Luna Nueva. Venezuela
  27. Asociación Civil Vida y Luz (Asoviluz). Venezuela
  28. Asociación de Profesores de la UCV. Venezuela
  29. Asociación de Profesores de la UNELLEZ. Venezuela
  30. Asociación de Profesores de la Universidad de Carabobo. Venezuela
  31. Asociación de Profesores de la Universidad del Zulia APUZ. Venezuela
  32. Asociación de Profesores de la Universidad Simón Bolívar. Venezuela
  33. Asociación de Profesores Jubilados UPEL Maracay. APROJUPEL. Venezuela
  34. Asociación de Vecinos de Santa Paula ASOPAULA. Venezuela
  35. Asociación de Venezolanos en Paraguay-PACUHR. Paraguay
  36. Asociación Fe y Derechos Humanos – Puno FEDERH. Perú
  37. Asociación Nuevos Horizontes. Guatemala
  38. Asoprovital. Venezuela
  39. Ateneo Ecológico del Orinoco. Venezuela
  40. Aula Abierta. Venezuela
  41. AVESSOC. Venezuela
  42. Azul Positivo. Venezuela
  43. Banco del Libro. Venezuela
  44. Bandesir Lara. Venezuela
  45. Banho de Cidadania Recife Pacurh. Brasil
  46. CADAL. Argentina
  47. Café DDHH. Venezuela
  48. Caleidoscopio Humano. Venezuela
  49. Campo ONG. Venezuela
  50. Caracas Ciudad Plural. Venezuela
  51. Caracas Mi Convive. Venezuela
  52. Cecavid. Venezuela
  53. Cedice Libertad. Venezuela
  54. Centro de Animación Juvenil. Venezuela
  55. Centro de Atención Integral Psicopedagógica Individual (CAIPI). Perú
  56. Centro de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad Metropolitana. Venezuela
  57. Centro de Desarrollo Humano Sustentable. Venezuela
  58. Centro de Formación para la Democracia CFD. Venezuela
  59. Centro de Información y servicios de asesoría en salud. Nicaragua
  60. Centro de Investigación Social Formación y Estudios de la Mujer CISFEM. Venezuela
  61. Centro LGBTIQ+ de Mérida. Venezuela
  62. Centro Nicaragüense de Derechos Humanos, CENIDH. Nicaragua
  63. Centro de Justicia y Paz. Cepaz. Venezuela
  64. Circuito Gran Cine. Venezuela
  65. Ciudadanía Activa. Venezuela
  66. Ciudadanía con Compromiso AC. Venezuela
  67. Civilis Derechos Humanos. Venezuela
  68. Clima21 – Ambiente y Derechos Humanos. Venezuela
  69. Coalición de Organizaciones por el Derecho a la Salud y la Vida. Codevida. Venezuela
  70. Cocomacia. Colombia
  71. Colectiva Feminista Las Malcriadas. Nicaragua
  72. Colectiva de Feministas Rurales Occidente. Nicaragua
  73. Colegio de Enfermeros del estado Carabobo. Venezuela
  74. Colegio de Médicos de Monagas. Venezuela
  75. Comisión de DDHH de la Federación Venezolana de Colegios de Abogados del estado Apure. Venezuela
  76. Comisión de derechos humanos de la Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas de la Universidad del Zulia.
  77. Venezuela
  78. Comisión de Derechos Humanos. COMISEDH. Perú
  79. Comisión Ecuménica de Derechos Humanos. Ecuador
  80. Comisión Nacional de DDHH de la Federación de Colegios de Abogados de Venezuela – Lara. Venezuela
  81. Comisión Nacional de DDHH de la Federación de Colegios de Abogados de Venezuela – Mérida. Venezuela
  82. Comisión Nacional de DDHH de la Federación de Colegios de Abogados de Venezuela – Táchira. Venezuela
  83. Comisión para los Derechos Humanos del Estado Zulia. Codhez. Venezuela
  84. Comité Azul y Blanco Estelí. Nicaragua
  85. Comité de Derechos Humanos de la Guajira. Venezuela
  86. Comité para la defensa de los derechos humanos parroquia Coche. Venezuela
  87. Comités para la Defensa de los DDHH. Venezuela
  88. Comunidad en Movimiento AC. Venezuela
  89. Conciencia Ciudadana AC. Venezuela
  90. Confederación Sordos de Venezuela. CONSORVEN. Venezuela
  91. Consejo Comunal de la urb. Santa Paula. Venezuela
  92. Convite AC. Venezuela
  93. Cooperativa Financiera Valera. Venezuela
  94. DefensActiva. Venezuela
  95. Defensor derecho humano voluntario. Nicaragua
  96. Driectia de desarrollo económico de Cortázar, GTo. México
  97. Epikeia Derechos Humanos. Venezuela
  98. Equipo de Proyectos y Asesoría Social-EDEPA. Venezuela
  99. Espacio Civil a.c. Venezuela
  100. Espacio Público. Venezuela
  101. Excubitus DHE. Venezuela
  102. Fe en Venezuela. Estados Unidos de America
  103. Fe y Alegría. Venezuela
  104. Federación de Asociaciones de Profesores Universitarios. Venezuela. Fapuv. Venezuela
  105. Federación de Estudiantes Universitarios por los DDHH (FEDEHU). Venezuela
  106. Federación Médica de Monagas. Venezuela
  107. Federación Nacional de Sociedades de Padres y Representantes FENASOPADRES. Venezuela
  108. Federación Venezolana de Abogadas. FEVA. Venezuela
  109. Foro San Antonio. Venezuela
  110. Frente Nacional de Mujeres. Venezuela
  111. Fuerza Ecológica Calabozo – FECOLCA. Venezuela
  112. Fuerza Liberal. Venezuela
  113. Funcamama, Fundación de lucha contra el cáncer. Venezuela
  114. Fundación Agua Sin Fronteras. Venezuela
  115. Fundación Aguaclara. Venezuela
  116. Fundación Aylwin. Chile
  117. Fundación Basura Cero. Venezuela
  118. Fundación CIIDER. Venezuela
  119. Fundación Ciudadanía y Desarrollo. Ecuador
  120. Fundación Civitas. Venezuela
  121. Fundación Comunidades Ciudadanas. Venezuela
  122. Fundación CONSTRUIR. Bolivia
  123. Fundación Cultivar. Venezuela
  124. Fundación Cultural Simón Bolívar-PACUHR. Colombia
  125. Fundación de Derechos Humanos Anzoátegui. Venezuela
  126. Fundación Diáspora venezolana. FUNDIASVE. Venezuela
  127. Fundación Emprendedores Solidarios. Venezuela
  128. FUNDACIÓN INCIDE. Venezuela
  129. Fundación La Gran Victoria Monagas. Venezuela
  130. Fundación Lucelia. Venezuela
  131. Fundación Manos solidarias. Venezuela
  132. Fundación Migración en Positivo. Colombia
  133. Fundación para el Debido Proceso Fundepro. Venezuela
  134. Fundación para el Desarrollo Integral FUNDESI. Venezuela
  135. Fundación para la Prevención de la Violencia contra las Mujeres. Venezuela
  136. Fundación Parkinson Carabobo. Venezuela
  137. Fundación Ramón Devia. Venezuela
  138. Fundación Renacer Ciudadano. Venezuela
  139. Fundación Rio de agua viva, uniendo fronteras – Pacuhr. Colombia
  140. Fundación Sin Fronteras Manizales FSFM. Colombia
  141. Fundapden Internacional. Paraguay/Venezuela
  142. Fundación Punto Ecológico. Venezuela
  143. FundaRedes. Venezuela
  144. Fundaval. Venezuela
  145. FUSADES. El Salvador
  146. Gaia, Centro de las mujeres. Venezuela
  147. Geografía Viva A. C. Venezuela
  148. GobiernaTec. Venezuela
  149. Grupo Social Cesap. Venezuela
  150. Hearts On Venezuela. Venezuela
  151. Indigenous Women Legal Awareness Group (INWOLAG). Nepal
  152. Instituto de Prensa y Libertad de Expresión IPLEX. Costa Rica
  153. Instituto de Promoción y Educación Popular. Comisión de Justicia Social IPEP CJS Chimbote. Perú
  154. Instituto Mead de Venezuela AC. Venezuela
  155. Ipys Venezuela. Venezuela
  156. JPT. Venezuela
  157. La Choza del Espíritu Santo. Venezuela
  158. La ONG. Organización Nelson Garrido. Venezuela
  159. Laboratorio de Paz. Venezuela
  160. Latinoamérica Sustentable. Ecuador
  161. Manos Solidarias. Venezuela
  162. Más Acciones Más Planeta. Venezuela/ Argentina
  163. Médicos Unidos Venezuela. Venezuela
  164. Médicos Unidos de Venezuela capitulo Carabobo. Venezuela
  165. Mesa de Educación. Plan País. Venezuela
  166. Monitor de Derechos Humanos. Venezuela
  167. Monitor Social A.C. Venezuela
  168. Movimiento de Educadores Prieto Figueroa. Venezuela
  169. Movimiento Ciudadano @Dale_letra. Venezuela
  170. Movimiento Creando Ciudadanos (MOCRECI). Venezuela
  171. Movimiento Manuela Ramos. Perú
  172. Movimiento Por la Democracia. Venezuela
  173. Movimiento San Isidro. Cuba
  174. Movimiento SOMOS. Venezuela
  175. Movimiento Soy Pico Rojo Nicaragua. Nicaragua
  176. Movimiento X El Ávila. Venezuela
  177. MUDCA. América Latina
  178. Mujer y Ciudadanía-Chile. Chile
  179. Mujer y Ciudadanía A.C. Venezuela
  180. Mujeres por la Democracia. Venezuela
  181. Mujeres por la libertad. Venezuela
  182. Mulier Venezuela. Venezuela
  183. Multirecicla CA. Venezuela
  184. Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad de los Andes. Venezuela
  185. Observatorio Venezolano DDHH Mujeres. Venezuela
  186. Observatorio Venezolano de Libertad Sindical. Venezuela
  187. Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones. Venezuela
  188. OC Las Carolinas. Venezuela
  189. ONG El Despertar Ciudadano. Venezuela
  190. ONG No Permitas Malos Tratos. Venezuela
  191. ONG Venezuela sin Fronteras – Pacurh. Colombia
  192. Organización Comunitaria Brisas de Guacarapo Edo. Sucre. Venezuela
  193. Organización Comunitaria La Choza del Espíritu Santo Edo Monagas. Venezuela
  194. Organización Comunitaria La Gran Victoria Zona 10. Venezuela
  195. Organización Comunitaria Las Carolinas Monagas. Venezuela
  196. Organización Comunitaria Las Vírgenes Edo Monagas. Venezuela
  197. Organización Comunitaria Luna Nueva estado Monagas. Venezuela
  198. Organización Humanitaria Zona 10. Venezuela
  199. Organisation Trans d’Haïti, OTRAH. Haití.
  200. Padres Organizados de Venezuela. Venezuela
  201. Panamerican and Caribbean Union for Humans Rights PACUHR. Las Américas
  202. Paz y Esperanza. Perú
  203. People in Need. República Checa
  204. Piloneras. Venezuela
  205. Prepara Familia. Venezuela
  206. Programa Venezolano e Educación Acción en Derechos Humanos. Provea. Venezuela
  207. Promedehum. Venezuela
  208. Psicólogos sin Fronteras Venezuela. Venezuela
  209. Red de Organizaciones de Derechos Humanos del Estado Anzoátegui REDHANZ. Venezuela
  210. Red Economía Circular Venezuela. Venezuela
  211. Red Organizaciones Vecinales Baruta. Venezuela
  212. Remisod. Costa Rica
  213. Sabuesos Guerrera A.C. Y Sabuesos Guerras ext Oaxaca. México
  214. Senos Ayuda A.C. Venezuela
  215. Sinergia Global Consulting Group spa. Chile
  216. Sinergia Red Venezolana de Organizaciones de Sociedad Civil. Venezuela
  217. Sociedad Civil activa de Yaracuy. Venezuela
  218. Sociedad Hominis Iura (SOHI). Venezuela
  219. Sociedad Venezolana de Coaching. Venezuela
  220. Sociedad Venezolana de Ingenieros de minas y metalúrgicos SVIMM. Venezuela
  221. StopVIH. Venezuela
  222. The Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation. The JHRF. United Kingdom
  223. Todos por el Futuro. Venezuela
  224. Transparencia Venezuela
  225. UCAB. Venezuela
  226. Una Ventana a la Libertad. Venezuela
  227. Unión Afirmativa. Venezuela
  228. Unión Vecinal para la Participación Ciudadana AC. Venezuela
  229. Uquira. Venezuela
  230. Venezolanos en Quillota. Chile
  231. Venezuela Diversa. Venezuela
  232. Vicaría de DDHH de la Arquidiócesis de Barquisimeto. Venezuela
  233. Voces Q’ Suman. Venezuela
  234. Voces Vitales. Venezuela
  235. Wola (Oficina Washington para asuntos latinoamericanos). Estados Unidos de América

1 The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). 3 de marzo de 2022. 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine in a week. https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2022/3/62206a824/news-comment-1-million-refugees-fled-ukraine-week.html#_ga=2.45633124.1163795544.1646754170-1780782923.1646754170

Facebook